Jogger shoots robbery suspect in Arlington

- Arlington police say a jogger shot a man who tried to rob him.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Poly Webb Road, which is near Interstate 20 and Little Road in southwest Arlington.

The jogger told police he was on his way to a gym when a man in a black vehicle tried to rob him at gunpoint. He was armed so he shot the man.

The suspect fled the scene, but officers found him in an SUV with a woman a short time later. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the case. They have not yet named the suspect or said whether the woman will face any charges.