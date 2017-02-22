Texas turns to poison to control feral pig population News Texas turns to poison to control feral pig population Hunters kill thousands of wild pigs every year in Texas. But they're still a problem. Now the plan is to turn to poison.

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller said hunting feral hogs has not worked so he wants to try using a pesticide. He proposed putting out a commonly used blood thinner called Warfarin.

Miller said the poison should kill the hogs that do millions of dollars of damage to farms, ranches, golf courses and yards every year.

Some hunters and environmentalists fear using poison will hurt other wild animals and contaminate the food chain. The Texas Hog Hunters Association has collected 12,000 signatures opposing the use of pesticides.

Texans can already shoot feral hogs with only a hunting license. No permit is needed. But that only takes out a few thousand of the estimated 2.5 million in the state.

Even big cities have a pig problem. On Wednesday the city of Dallas will consider hiring a contractor to get rid of them. It would be a three-year deal to find the areas where the hogs are a problem and then trap and kill them.