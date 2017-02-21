Parents concerned about dangerous traffic outside Garland HS News Parents concerned about dangerous traffic outside Garland HS In less than two months, three students have been hit by cars outside Garland High School. The most recent incident happened Monday.

Parents are now asking for more help to slow down cars and getting students across the street safely.

15-year-old Kaleb Burdge was hit by a car on February 7 while crossing the street on South Garland Avenue outside his school. It was the exact same place another student, Natalia Estrada was run over the month before.

“People need to be aware of the environment when they're driving. Be aware of the flashing lights,” said Johanna, Kaleb’s mother. “You need to be aware you're in front of the school. There's children there.”

Kaleb is still recovering from his accident. But less than two weeks later, there was a third.

Garland police say a 19-year-old went to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Avenue D as she was leaving school on Monday. Police say more officers have been patrolling around Garland High, surrounded by busy streets and businesses.

“You have two one-way streets on both sides of the high school,” explained. Garland Lt. Pedro Barineau. “You have Garland Avenue, which is directly across the street. There's restaurants there for students to go. There's a lot of activity.”

For the last two weeks, a couple of moms have started acting as crossing guards on their own in the mornings and say they'll continue until the city adds guards.

The city council is already considering adding a new school zone on South Garland Avenue, where two of the students were hit and where the speed limit is always 35 miles an hour.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council heard from Natalia Estrada's family, which says their experience now shared with two other kids should be a wake-up call.

“Something needs to change,” said Brandy Valdes, Estrada’s aunt. “It should not have taken Natalia to cause all this damage for a second and now a third kid to get hit for them to finally do something.”

Estrada didn't want to speak on camera but says what happened to her has changed her life. She was in the hospital almost a month during what was supposed to be her final semester in high school.

The driver who hit Estrada the morning of January 9 did not stop and has not been caught. The other drivers that hit the two other students did all stop.

The city council plans to vote on adding the new school zone at the next meeting in March.