McKinney residents concerned about Hwy 380 bypass plans

- A proposal to alleviate traffic congestion in McKinney would allow drivers to go up to 70 miles per hour near residential areas and cut through people's properties.

City leaders call it necessary, but angry homeowners dressed in red went to the city council Tuesday night to say they're not buying it.

At least a hundred people showed up to the city council in opposition to the 380 bypass proposal. But the city says it's grown too fast and continues to grow, and traffic on 380 must be eased.

Tracy Thomas lives within three proposed options to go around Highway 380 in McKinney Her children’s elementary school is also in that zone.

"This is a very family-oriented area, lots and lots of young families,” she said.

Thomas is concerned about her children's safety if a 70 mile per hour highway is built blocks away. But there are also people who stand to lose property.

Stephanie Weyenberg moved off County Road 123 in McKinney to get a slice of what's promised in the city's slogan — ‘Unique by Nature.’

“It would take out this home. It would take out a portion of my neighbor's backyard,” she said. “We knew that the city would grow in around us but thought that we would have our little piece of Texas."

But the growth in Collin County is explosive. McKinney is projected to grow from a city of 170,000 to more than 280,000 by 2040.

Executive Director of Development Services Michael Quint says expanding 380 or building tunnels or flyovers is less feasible than the three proposed options.

“These three were the most cost effective and the most technically preferred,” she explained.

Relieving congestion on 380 is a TxDOT project. This is the city's chance to weigh in.

"If we simply do nothing, they're ultimately going to make a decision— one way or the other,” said McKinney Mayor Brian Loughmiller.

The city council will not vote on the proposal until late summer. Whatever is suggested by the city will go through a TXDOT feasibility study. It will be years before dirt turns.