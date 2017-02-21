Students help save fellow Euless Trinity student after heart stops News Students help save fellow Euless Trinity student after heart stops The school nurse and fellow students wasted no time taking life-saving measures after a Euless Trinity High School student's heart stopped and he collapsed.

James Nicholson and other band members were playing in the hall doing the usual warm up before a pep rally when the drummer’s heart suddenly stopped.

"My heart completely stopped for about five minutes,” Nicholson said.

Two students who have taken CPR and medical classes saw Nicholson collapse.

"I can't explain it to you how it all happened as if God put us there and we knew exactly what to do,” said student Allyssa Lawrence.

Student Kristen Williams ran to get the portable defibrillator.

"I'm thankful that we were able to help in time so we could bring him back,” Williams said.

Student Sierra Flores, who helped save Nicholson, said the incident was a tough reminder that life is shot.

“Tell people what you need, to tell them tomorrow isn't promised,” Flores said.

Joana Bustamante, James' mother, said she is grateful that people were able to save her son.

"I trust them with the future,” Bustamante said. “How they did this so calmly means more than anything."

Nicholson said he is fortunate to be alive.

“There's no way to describe than an act of God,” Nicholson said of his helpers. “The perfect set up for if it had to, for it to happen."