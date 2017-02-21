Denton man playing in traffic tells officers ‘I am the law"

- Denton police arrested a man Monday who was jumping in an out of traffic and told officers “I am the law.”

Police were called to the intersection of East McKinney and Oakland Street around 1:30 p.m. after getting calls about a man with black makeup on his face and body playing in traffic.

When police officers found the man, later identified as 25-year-old Joseph Augustini, he told officers “I am allowed to break the law” and told the officers on scene to take off their guns because it was not “a fair fight.”

After being arrested, police found Augustini had a clear glass pipe with amphetamines.

Augustini was taken to the Denton County Jail and was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.