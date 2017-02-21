Troopers find guns after high-speed chase

- A high-speed chase through Dallas County led to the arrest of a man with outstanding felony warrants.

It started around 10 p.m. Monday in Wilmer where officers tried to pull over a driver for speeding.

The man took off going north on Interstate 45 into Dallas. He later went east on Interstate 20 to the LBJ Freeway. The chase ended northwest of Dallas in Farmers Branch after officers flattened the truck’s tires with spike strips.

The driver surrendered and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter captured images of the arrest. State troopers said they found weapons in his truck.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Logan Stark of Coldspring, Texas, is being held in the Wilmer jail. He has at least one felony outstanding warrant out of Orange, Texas and will likely face new charges for the chase.