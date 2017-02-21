Jury selection begins in John Wiley Price corruption trial News Jury selection begins in John Wiley Price corruption trial The federal corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price begins Tuesday with jury selection.

Price is accused of accepting bribes from businesses and in exchange helping them win contracts from the county. His longtime assistant Daphney Faine and political consultant Kathy Nealy are also accused of taking part in the scheme.

Trial attorney Stephanie Luce Ola stopped by Good Day to talk about the complex case.

“It’s complex for a lot of reasons. One reason is they’re talking about over 10 years of incidents, events and things that happened. And there’s going to be probably hundreds of witnesses and it’s going to go on for four months,” she said.

She said it may be tough seating a jury. Jurors were given a 20-page questionnaire. Proving Price accepted bribes may also be difficult.

“The fact of the matter is that money is involved in our political system. Just because you give money to a candidate or a public official doesn’t mean you’ve committed a bribe,” she said. “If I give you money and you later rule in my favor, that’s not a crime.”

Jury selection is expected to take days and the trial could last several months. If convicted on multiple counts, Price faces up to a lifetime in prison.