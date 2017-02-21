Former Maypearl police chief to be sentenced for sex assault News Former Maypearl police chief to be sentenced for sex assault A former police chief will soon be sentenced after being convicted of sexually assaulting a girl.

It took an Ellis County jury about two hours to convict former Maypearl Police Chief Kevin Coffey of sexual assault and indecency with a child on Friday.

One of his victims was a 14-year-old girl he met through his work as the police chief. The girl is now 16 and testified in the trial.

According to testimony and court documents, Coffey lured the girl and others into a sexual relationship. Some of the abuse happened at the police station in his office.

A 29-year-old woman who claims she was molested by Coffey when she was a teen also took the stand during the four-day trial.

Coffey faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts of sexual contact and sexual assault. He’s been in police custody since 2015.