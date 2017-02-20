Walmart testing concept convenience store in North Texas News Walmart testing concept convenience store in North Texas Walmart is hoping its newest convenience store is where you'll stop.

The company just opened a 2,500 square foot prototype store on 1187 in Crowley, located right in front of the super center bearing the same name.



The convenience store market in Texas is fierce.

There are more convenience stores in Texas than any other state.

Locally-owned 7-Eleven is the top ranked convenience store in the country with nearly 8,300 stores.

QT is ranked number 12 but its customers tend to be very loyal.

Kristie Young says she goes to QT no matter what anyone else has.

"Their employees are always friendly smiling happy to help you and the food is always fresh and it's good, said Young.

It's that same loyalty that Walmart is banking on.

"Walmart is a big company. It's a well-known name so yes it does help. It helps attract people in," said the Walmart convenience store manager, Paco Salas.

Walmart will wait to see how the one in Crowley catches on before testing it out anywhere else.

There are no plans to expand these to other markets right now.

