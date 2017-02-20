Grand Prairie woman injured in house fire while trying to rescue animals News Grand Prairie woman injured in house fire while trying to rescue animals Grand Prairie firefighters say a woman was sent to the hospital Monday night after trying to save her pets from her burning home.

The house on Northeast 4th street is not far from Grand Prairie High School.

Firefighters were told when they arrived on scene that a woman had gone back into the burning house.

Crews went in to go after her but found her at the door

Neighbors say the husband also tried to go back in but the fire had spread too fast.

"He was in the front yard hollering to call the fire department," said neighbor David Brooks.

There were several animals in the home.

A handful were saved by firefighters but at least 13 more were said to have been found dead inside.

The fire is now under investigation.

The woman who tried to run back inside the house is expected to be okay.

