Murdered woman's family unlikely to get answers after suspect dies

A murdered woman's family may never get some of their questions answered because police shot and killed the man who killed her.

Grand Prairie police shot Joshua Henry on Friday night after a domestic disturbance. He was out on bond and charged with killing his girlfriend, Fort Worth businesswoman Nicole Blahitka.

Police said Henry fought and struggled with the officer during the disturbance call. Several of Henry's neighbors said police were called because he was destroying property at the family's home.

Police said when the officer got there the officer was assaulted by Henry when he tried to stop him from going back inside the house.

Henry's mother didn't want to talk on Monday, but she called out across the lawn pointing out a memorial in the driveway where her son was shot.

Police records show Henry confessed to the killing -- something he later denied in jail.

Alex Kim is an attorney not associated with the case.

“A lot of the facts, lot of the evidence is going to die with the suspect,” Kim said. “They may not have known this was a very volatile situation."

Blahitka was a prominent Fort Worth businesswoman who owned Lon Smith Roofing, the largest roofing company in the state. She was shot to death in her west Fort Worth home and her body was discovered by her 12-year old son and housekeeper.

Blahitka's family will likely never know exactly what happened the night she died.

"The family is not going to have the opportunity to look him in the eye, hear his story, to hear the defense or hear the entire evidence by the district attorney' office,” Kim said.

The Tarrant County DA's office says they will dismiss the case since Henry has died.

Fort Worth police haven't said if this changes their investigation, although they have said previously that Henry was their only suspect.