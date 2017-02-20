Call for certain buses to be recalled after deadly 2014 wreck News Call for certain buses to be recalled after deadly 2014 wreck The deaths of four college softball players in a 2014 bus crash has led to an urgent plea for an entire fleet of buses to be recalled.

The attorney suing the bus maker hired an independent expert and he said the safety review is so disturbing the government needs to take action.

Attorney Todd Tracy represents the families of 3 of the North Central Texas College softball players killed when this 1988 Champion Bus was sideswiped by an 18-wheeler in Sept .2014.

The suit claims the manufacturing was "defective and/or unreasonably dangerous."

A 200-page report was analyzed as part of Tracy's product liability lawsuit.

"Under the American Standard Welding Specifications 80-% of the welds on this bus are defective! Not unsafe, defective,” Tracy said.

The lawsuit also claims there are places on bus that should have been reinforced but were not.

Tracy believes the defects made the difference between a fatal accident and one that Brooke Deckard, Jaiden Pelton, Katelynn Woodlee, and Meagan Richardson, might have survived.

"The NTSB and the NHTSA, they need to call for an immediate inspection period every Champion Defender Bus from 1999 up through today,” Tracy said. "They need to go back to every single vehicle that Champion Bus built and they need to ground them just like the FAA does on a defective plane."

Michigan-based Champion Bus is one of the largest manufacturers of mid-size buses in the country.

Champion released a statement saying in part that the crash was fully investigated by NTSB and the bus was not found defective in any way and the bus fully complied with all safety requirements.