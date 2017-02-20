North Texas neurosurgeon gets life in prison for maiming patients News North Texas neurosurgeon gets life in prison for maiming patients A North Texas neurosurgeon will spend the rest of his life in prison for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.

A Dallas County jury deliberated for a short time Monday before sentencing Christopher Duntsch to the maximum sentence possible.

Prosecutors had accused Duntsch of maiming four patients and causing the death of at least two between July 2012 and June 2013.

Duntsch's attorneys blamed the maiming and deaths on the 44-year-old surgeon's poor surgical skills and operating room chaos.

The first-degree felony was punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. He also could have gotten probation.