Dallas homeless graduate from job, housing program

Monday was graduation day for 27 members of the homeless community at the Dallas Life Shelter.

For the past ten months they've been participating in a program that will help them find jobs and housing.

Yolanda Tubbs, a mother of 11 children, said they showed up at the shelter with their heads down. After going through this program she said she holds her head high.

“The classes I've taken have taught me how to maintain and stay above water instead of drowning and make it for me and my children,” Tubbs said.

Tubbs said the classes were hard work and weren’t easy, but she said it has truly prepared her to have an independent life with her family.