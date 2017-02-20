Severe storms hit San Antonio, 100+ homes damaged

Severe storms damaged more than 100 homes in san antonio and left five people injured. The hardest hit area appears to be north of downtown. Video posted on facebook shows strong wind and heavy rain. After the storm, tree branches were scattered all over the roads in one neighborhood. A large portion of town is also without power. The National Weather Service will be in San Antonio Monday to determine if the damage was caused by straight line winds or a tornado. The five people hurt suffered minor injuries.