Plano Islamic center holds open house in response to travel ban revisions News Plano Islamic center holds open house in response to travel ban revisions Sunday an Islamic Center in Plano hosted immigrants and refugees, asking them to share stories and weigh in on President Trump's efforts to enforce a travel ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

Sunday an Islamic Center in Plano hosted immigrants and refugees, asking them to share stories and weigh in on President Trump's efforts to enforce a travel ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

Saiyad Ahmad, involved in outreach at the center, disagrees with President Trump's travel ban -- both the old, and new versions. "They are human beings worthy of dignity, just like everybody else."

Ahmad and the Islamic Center called the open house, called, "Make America One Again." Refugees from Iraq, Syria, Myanmar and Afghanistan shared their stories of struggle -- of fleeing persecution, moving to Dallas.

Ghazwan Abdullah says he received death threats from a sectarian militia in Iraq. "Your country was the only country that opened its doors to welcome us." said Abdullah. "To live in peace and safety among you all."

Saiyad Ahmad said of the refugees "They share many of the same hopes and aspirations and values as all Americans."

Saturday, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said a new travel ban, expected later this week, is meant to prevent attacks by Islamic militants. It will not stop green card holders or people already on planes to the U.S. from entering the country.

And, it will have a phase-in period to avoid some of the chaos experienced at airports when the original order went into effect.

"It's being sold as something that's supposed to improve our security," said Ahmad. "And yet, the fact is, we don't feel a ban on people from these countries will improve security at all."