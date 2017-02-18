More than one-thousand people marched through Downtown Dallas on Saturday, to protest recent actions taken by President Trump. A similar march was also held in Fort Worth.
Protesters were there to demand an investigation into the president and his ties to Russia and to speak out about his policies regarding immigrants and refugees. Dallas demonstrators marched through downtown to rally at JFK Memorial Plaza.
Anti-Trump protests take place across North Texas
