Anti-Trump protests take place across North Texas

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 18 2017 09:41PM CST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 09:41PM CST

More than one-thousand people marched through Downtown Dallas on Saturday, to protest recent actions taken by President Trump. A similar march was also held in Fort Worth.

Protesters were there to demand an investigation into the president and his ties to Russia and to speak out about his policies regarding immigrants and refugees. Dallas demonstrators marched through downtown to rally at JFK Memorial Plaza.


