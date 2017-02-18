Man suspected in December murder killed by Grand Prairie police during altercation News Man suspected in December murder killed by Grand Prairie police during altercation A Grand Prairie Police officer says he feared for his life during a fight, when he shot and killed a belligerent suspect, out on bond for a murder charge.



30-year-old Joshua Henry was shot and killed by police, Friday night. He was accused in the December death of his girlfriend, a Fort Worth businesswoman.

A Grand Prairie Police officer says he feared for his life during a fight, when he shot and killed a belligerent suspect, out on bond for a murder charge.



Fort Worth Police say Henry confessed to killing Nicole Blahtika, but told FOX 4 in a jailhouse interview that he was innocent. "I dropped to my knees. I threw up. It was devastating. It still is devastating," said Henry through a jail phone. “All I know is I loved that woman. I love my family. This is wrong.”



Police say surveillance video shows Henry going into Blahitka's Fort Worth home on December 30th. An affidavit says the on-and-off couple got in an argument, during which Blahitka got a gun from her bedroom. The affidavit goes on to say "Henry claimed he removed the firearm from Nicole and shot her twice...shooting her first in the shoulder and then shooting her in the head near the bed." The affidavit says it was her son who later jumped on the bed to wake her up, then noticed the blood.



Henry was at home in the 400 block of East Cober Road in Grand Prairie Friday night, when police say his relative called 911 around 6:30, to report Henry was destroying the home. Police say when officers arrived, Henry became belligerent and an officer tried to stop him. That's when police say Henry assaulted the officer, and that officer fired one shot, hitting Henry. Firefighters rushed Henry to a hospital, where he died.



Neighbor Shelbi Krajcovic took video of police at the home, doors down from where she lives, "It's pretty scary, especially with all the kids around here. There's not a lot of violence around here."



There is body camera video of the officer shooting Henry, but it is not being released at this time. The officer who shot him is on administrative leave.