Fundraiser held for family of fallen Little Elm Police detective News Fundraiser held for family of fallen Little Elm Police detective Officers from Dallas, Hurst, Fort Worth and more came together Saturday to honor one of their own, and to give back.



Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker's family has been through a lot since he was shot and killed on January 17th. The benefit in Frisco was set up in Walker's name to give thanks to a community that's been behind them since his death.

“It's not about a memorial, this is everyday life for them. This is what their new normal is. We want to show them, your new normal is about the community, the community supporting you and embracing you,” said Sgt. Demetrick Pennie of the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation.



That support is something Enrique Zamarippa knows about all too well. His son Patrick was one of the officers killed in the July 7th attack on police in Downtown Dallas, last year.



“When you lose a son or daughter, it's hard, especially the way it happened, so I want to give back, something to show all the help, at least by being here, helping them through whatever,” said Zamarippa



Officers, their families and community members purchased t-shirts and other memorabilia, with 100% of the proceeds going to Det. Walker’s family.



“It's not the color of the patch or the size of the badge, it's all that we do one job, and we all have to come together to make sure we do it right,” said Ralph Salazar with the Fort Worth chapter of Brotherhood for the Fallen.



Others communities have also been supporting the Walker family, hosting a poker tournament and silent auction at Stan’s Lakeview Drafthouse in The Colony.



“This needs to stop, people out here hurting officers, this really needs to stop. They're here to help us,” said Zamarippa.



The event in Frisco raised about $5,000 for the Walker family. The Dallas Fallen Officers Foundation and other community members are continuing to sell t-shirts ONLINE to benefit the walker family.