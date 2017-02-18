March and rally in support of immigrants and refugees in Dallas News March and rally in support of immigrants and refugees in Dallas

A march and rally opposing President Trump’s travel restrictions for immigrants and refugees is scheduled to take place Saturday in Dallas.

The event is being organized by the group “In Solidarity” and organizers said the goal is to have a peaceful event to oppose the selective ban on immigrants and refugees trying to obtain legal entry and safe asylum in the U.S.

The march will begin at Dallas City Hall plaza at 10 a.m. The group will march to the JFK Memorial Plaza, where a rally will begin at 11:30 a.m.

In Solidarity founder, Eric Ramsey posted to the Facebook page for the event, asking people to not engage counter protestors, not wear all-black attire or masks and to remain peaceful.