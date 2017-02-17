Weekend changes coming to Horseshoe Project in Downtown Dallas News Weekend changes coming to Horseshoe Project in Downtown Dallas

New signs, new ramps and new driving directions are among the changes coming to the Horseshoe Project in Downtown Dallas this weekend.

The changes apply to anyone traveling Westbound on I-30 from the Canyon area needing to get on I-35E Southbound, and to people exiting into the mix master from Canton and Harwood Streets.

There are two main changes being made, Friday night. The first is the ramp from I-30 Westbound that connects to I-35E South. Instead of using the right lanes to take the flyover ramp, drivers should take exit 46A, and stay in the left two lanes. Stay right will put drivers on I-35E Northbound or Colorado Boulevard depending on which lane you're in. New signs will be in place to make things easier on the go.

Drivers like April Carrigan say they are all for the changes as long as they solve some of the congestion, "Very good news, we need more freeways everywhere." She said.

“It'll be great because it will be less traffic over all the construction is going on it's going to be bad it's going to be packed up and jacked up," said Juan Vaela.

The second change has to do with getting on the Freeway from Canton and Harwood streets. Before, drivers had to take detours to get on I-35E or I-30. Now, from Canton and Harwood you'll be able to directly access I-35E North or South and I-30.

Friday night, westbound I-30 drivers heading through the mix master will be rerouted around the construction.

You can click HERE for to watch the Dallas Horseshoe Project’s video explaining these changes.