Some Dallas County students walk out of class to protest Trump

High school students in parts of Dallas County walked out of school on Friday to protest President Trump’s immigration policies and enforcement.

Police at Sunset High School in Oak Cliff kept students safe when they took to the streets. Some of the students were passionate in their opposition, while others seemed happy to take a break from class.

Students organized the protest at the last minute on Friday, with the word spreading across high schools through social media.

There were a few signs, but no organized speeches. Some did chant “F--- Donald Trump." Some students said their teachers had encouraged them to march in protest.

“I had teachers telling me, go! Go fight for what you believe in,” said Adamson HS student Alicia Rios.

Students who walked out of Sunset and Adamson High School appeared to be in dangerous situations -- walking in the middle of streets and ridding in the back of pickup trucks and on the roof of cars.

Dallas ISD police could only go so far as campus jurisdiction would allow, but the DISD PD chief said Dallas PD was assisting in several locations.

Dallas ISD police said they did not want to criminalize students for exercising their freedom of speech, and therefore didn’t detain anyone for truancy.

The walk out will not cost DISD its average daily attendance funding. A spokesperson said that count is done at 10 a.m.

Students will receive absences for the periods they missed.