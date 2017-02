The former police chief of a small Ellis County town has been found guilty for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Kevin Coffey was police chief in Maypearl in 2015 when he was accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship.

Prosecutors said some of the incidents happened in his office at the police station. Coffey quit after he was charged with the crimes.

Coffey will likely learn his punishment on Tuesday.