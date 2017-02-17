Plano church to host grief counselor for Shepton HS students

A West Plano church is making a counselor available to help families in their grief after the sudden deaths of two Shepton High School students.

Lilly Davis and Samantha Sacks were killed last Friday night when the Porsche that Sacks was driving slammed into a tree and caught fire.

The crash site and a memorial are down the street from St. Andrew United Methodist Church, which is opening its doors Sunday to give families a chance to learn coping tools from a licensed professional counselor.

“I want parents to walk away with tools -- user friendly tools to know how to talk to their kids, how to respond to their children, what to look for, when are they doing ok, when are they maybe not doing ok,” said counselor Jenny Gomez. “Then to know what to do about that and how to jump into action.”

The program is free and starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew. Police are still investigating the crash, but say speed was a factor.

A third 16-year-old who was in the backseat, Kendell Murray, is still in the hospital. On Facebook, her mother wrote the teen underwent surgery for her burns on Friday.