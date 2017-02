- A SWAT team is trying to negotiate with a barricaded man inside a home in North Richland Hills.

The standoff at the home near Davis Boulevard and Shadywood Lane started around 7 a.m. Friday. Police said there was a domestic disturbance that escalated into a SWAT situation.

The man appears to be alone in the house. He is possibly armed, police said.

Police have set up a perimeter and are blocking traffic near the home.