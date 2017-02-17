End in sight after weekend closures for the Horseshoe Project News End in sight after weekend closures for the Horseshoe Project For so many commuters, it no doubt seems like they have been working on the Horseshoe Project in Downtown Dallas forever. But the end is in sight with a major milestone this weekend.

Starting late Friday, the two ramps along westbound Interstate 30 coming out of the canyon will be placed in their permanent alignments. The first ramp that will open will be the westbound ramp connecting I-30 to southbound Interstate 35E.

The elevated ramp that was once used as the temporary westbound I-30 exit ramp to southbound I-35E will serve as the off ramp from I-30 west to Colorado Boulevard.

To perform the necessary work for the ramp openings, crews will close the westbound I-30 exits to both north and southbound I-35E at 10 p.m. Friday. Those closures will last overnight into early Saturday morning.

But then, the new ramps will be ready to use and everyone’s patience will be rewarded. And, officials say signage will be in place to guide drivers through the new and welcome configuration.

LINK: www.youtube.com/watch?v=buKkQfUeZOU