Out-of-control driver hits Carrollton middle school student

- Witnesses are praising a quick-thinking teacher who helped rescue a Carrollton eighth grader after being hit by a driver who lost control.

Police say the driver should not have been behind the wheel. The driver lost control after suffering a seizure.

Alex Sagcal happened to be driving near Perry Middle School with his daughter Wednesday evening and says he knew he had to stop.

“There was dust and a lot of yelling and screaming,” he said. “The SUV or truck was down to the bare engine wall.”

Video captured by a student shows the Chevy Tahoe where it finally came to rest. You hear commotion as people try to help the 13-year-old student who appeared to be partially trapped by the SUV and bricks from the toppled sign.

Sagcal credits science teacher David Culp with helping rescue the teen and calling attention to another danger.

“He initially looked at that first group. I guess he figured out the same thing: they're fine. They're going to get them out. Let's take a look at the bigger danger is this vehicle going to blow up,” Sagcal said.

Police say the driver of the Tahoe is a 31-year-old man who suddenly had a seizure, causing him to lose control. His wife and 1-year-old child were in the car with him.

The man stayed at the scene. Police learned he's an unlicensed driver, but it’s unclear if his medical condition is the reason he does not have a license. He was ticketed, but police are weighing their options.

“Is there a possibility for other charges? Because, obviously, this man drove without a license. Even if it was purely an accident, he ended up seriously injuring a child,” said Carrollton Police Spokeswoman Jolene DeVito. “So it's something that we are certainly looking into.”

Counselors were available on campus for students who witnessed the crash.