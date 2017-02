- A court hearing is underway for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Thursday’s proceeding is ahead of his May trial for felony charges that he defrauded investors before taking office.

The judge has been listening to witnesses to decide on a request from prosecutors for a change of venue. They are concerned about a tainted jury.

As it stands, the trial will be in Paxton’s home county – Collin County.

The judge is not expected to rule on Thursday.