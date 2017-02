- A school in DeSoto, south of Dallas, was thoroughly cleaned again last night because of what appears to be an outbreak of the flu.

Workers scrubbed Amber Terrace Discovery and Design Early Childhood Academy. The cleaning was ordered after a number of students were absent. This was the third time it was scrubbed.

In the meantime, the Dallas County Health Department confirmed the sixth flu death this season. The 83-year-old victim lived in Dallas.