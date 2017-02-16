Some North Texas businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants'

- Many immigrants in America are planning on skipping out on school, work and shopping Thursday.

Organizers in North Texas and across the country are calling for a day of boycotts in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. It’s meant to show how crucial immigrants are to the economy.

“Donald Trump wants to deport immigrants. We want to support immigrants. We want to let everyone know that we will not accept. We will not allow for the abuse of discriminatory practices against immigrants,” said Carlos Quintanilla, a civil rights activist in North Texas.

The protest is picking up steam. Dozens of local small businesses, including the El Rancho Supermercado in Dallas, posted notices that they will close in support of the movement.

“We are going to close. I’m going to close because we want to support all the immigrants from all the countries and I think that’s the best way we can support them,” said Porfirio Martinez, owner of Taqueria Los Jaliscienses.

“You don’t have to march. You don’t have to do absolutely nothing. All you have to do is stay at home. Read a book to your children. Spend time with your family. Explain to them the importance of why they’re home,” Quintanilla encouraged supporters.

Protests are also planned in cities including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and Austin.