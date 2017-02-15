Fort Worth police searching for 5 missing kids News Fort Worth police searching for 5 missing kids Fort Worth police are searching for a group of Euless junior high students who all ran away together.

The students were last seen Monday heading toward a TRE station to get onto a train. Police believe they may be headed to California, and their families are desperate to get in contact with them.

Many of the parents of the missing kids have already posted on Facebook and other social media. Even veteran missing person detectives say it's pretty rare to have five kids all disappear together. Parents say they’re just eager to get their kids home.

Clint Richardson hasn't gotten much sleep in the last two days. His son is one of five teens who are missing together.

"I think they're all pretty good kids. I just think they're making a bad decision at this point,” he said. “They ended up missing after they got off the bus at around 4:45. We've had parents searching ever since then."

The teens are four boys and one girl, ranging from 13 to 14 years old. Their names are Cameron Richardson, Canyon Johnson, Donavan Main, Isaac Cardenas and Jisel Reed.

Fort Worth Police say the most consistent story is the group is headed west.

"I know that the kids at school said that they had a plan to run away to California. But between the four of them, they only had 20 bucks,” said Chellis Porter, Donavan’s mother. “So I'm not sure how far they would get, but we're very worried that somebody is helping them."

Parents and police seem to be chasing rumors and cryptic text messages, including a rumor Canyon claimed his dad had a vacant house in California. But his mother says that's false. His dad lives in Florida.

Only two of the five have cell phones but none of them had a tracking app installed and have not broken social media silence.

"I'm like, ‘How long were you all planning this? What made you all decide this?’” asked Porter. So there are a lot of questions that are unanswered that we need answers to as well."

Parents are hoping the longer they run the greater chance one of them will break.