Funeral held for Plano teen killed in weekend crash

There was standing room only at Wednesdays’ funeral service to honor the life of 16-year who was killed in a weekend crash in Plano.

Lilly Davis was one of two teens who died in a fiery crash last Friday. Samantha Sacks was laid to rest on Tuesday. A third girl continues her battle to survive serious injuries.

All Saints Catholic Church in Far North Dallas was filled to capacity for the burial mass. A family friend spoke about Lilly and her athletic achievements in softball, basketball and volleyball, injecting humorous personal stories.

"This began with her first coaches: me and her mom Lisa. We started all of our practices with Slurpees and chips,” she recalled. “Lilly and the rest of the Spikers would laugh and goof off the entire time, and we'd get very little done. But those girls won championship after championship, and her volleyball career took off."

Police continue to investigate the crash but say speed was believed to be a factor. Lilly’s friend, Samantha, lost control of the Porsche on Mira Vista Boulevard Friday night. A third teen, Kendall Murray, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

"The thing I'll remember most of her is just her personality,” said friend Ben Mason. “She was great, honestly. She was beautiful inside and out."