Family of man shot dead by Arlington PD wants dash cam released

Arlington police and the family of a man who allegedly ran over an officer are at odds over the dash camera video and the ability to see just what happened.

It's been almost two weeks since an Arlington police officer shot and killed Tavis Crane after he ran over Corporal Elise Bowden with his car two times. Bowden suffered several broken bones, but was released from the hospital a few days later.

Crane's mother and siblings, along with their lawyer, walked into the lobby of the Arlington police department on Wednesday afternoon in the hopes of getting to see the dash camera video.

Crane was pulled over on Feb. 1 by Bowden and she called for backup when she discovered Crane had outstanding felony warrants. Several people were in the car, including crane's toddler son.

Police say the dash cam shows Bowden made repeated demands for Crane to get out of the car. Another officer, Craig Roper, was getting into the back seat behind Crane when the car was suddenly shifted into reverse, backed over Bowden, then ran over her again as it went forward, police say.

Crane was shot multiple times. His mother wants to see exactly what happened to her son because she doesn't trust the police.

"I even have fear for my other children because I don't trust… I don't trust them, at all not even if they were able to reach out and talk to me. I just don't trust them,” Dee Crane said.

Arlington police declined to talk on camera, but released a statement:

"Unfortunately the department's efforts to make direct contact with the mother of Tavis Crane to keep her personally informed have been unsuccessful. The department has been compassionate in its approach with the family."

Arlington police said it carefully evaluates the release of dash cam footage and in this case stands by its investigation. APD said it was a justified use deadly force and when the dash cam video is released, that will be clear.