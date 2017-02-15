Driver rescued from submerged Hummer in Turtle Creek

- Rescuers pulled the driver of a yellow Hummer out of the water Wednesday in Dallas.

Dallas Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said the man went off the road near Cedar Springs Road and Hall Street, crossed a walking trail and landed in Turtle Creek around 10 a.m.

It's not yet clear why he lost control, but first responders were able to pull him out of the partially submerged vehicle.

Evans said the man was evaluated by medics and seems to be okay. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

A wrecker was called to pull the Hummer out of the water.