2 hurt in wrong-way crash in Dalllas

- A wrong-way driver hit another car head on early Wednesday morning in southeast Dallas.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the Military Parkway bridge over South Buckner Boulevard. A gold Mercedes was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Military Parkway and crashed into a Saturn.

Two people in the Saturn were hurt. Rescuers cut a 19-year-old male driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His 23-year-old female passenger suffered only minor injuries, but was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation because she is pregnant.

Police believe the driver of the Mercedes, 27-year-old Edwardo Rodarte-Ortiz, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested for intoxication assault.

Rodarte-Ortiz was booked into Lew Sterrett Jail after being treated for minor injuries.