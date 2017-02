- An elderly man was beaten during a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police said four masked men went into the home on Fouts Drive, near Highway 183 and Belt Line Road in Irving. They tied the couple up and ransacked the house.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was able to free herself and call 911. Her husband, who is in his 80s, was taken to the hospital. He suffered a concussion after being pistol-whipped on the head.

The masked men got away with cash and jewelry.