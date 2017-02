- A restaurant fire in Plano sent large plumes of smoke over Central Expressway early Wednesday morning.

The fire at the Corner Bakery near the Collin Creek Mall started around 4 a.m. Someone at the IHOP next door spotted the smoke and called 911.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started in the back of the building. Firefighters had to vent the building to get at the flames.

It’s not yet clear how extensive the damage is. There were no reports of injuries.