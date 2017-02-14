Glenn Heights cop moves burning truck from restaurant

- Dash cam video captured how a Glenn Heights officer quickly moved a burning truck from a Jack in the Box drive-thru.

The fire happened Saturday night at the restaurant in the 1700 block of S. Beckley Road around 9:15 p.m.

Officer Chris Womack pulled up to the restaurant and saw the truck on fire and dangerously close to the restaurant in the drive-thru. That’s was when Officer Womack used his patrol vehicle to push the truck away.

Thanks to the officer’s quick thinking, nobody was injured.

The Glenn Heights Police Department posted the video on its Facebook and wrote, “I would like to commend Officer Chris Womack. Due to his courage and quick thinking, he was able to prevent a burning vehicle from causing major damage to the Jack in the Box and protecting the employees.”