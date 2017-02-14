Grand Prairie PD use Facebook Live to reach recruits

Grand Prairie police are doing something they've never done before to reach recruits -- they're using Facebook Live.

For the first time ever, Grand Prairie recruitment officer Carlos Perez interacted live on Tuesday with potential police candidates answering a variety of wide ranging questions.

"We're getting a lot of folks not only from here in the Metroplex, but from all over the states and some from out of the states for that matter,” Perez said.

Public Information Officer Chelsea Kretz said Facebook Live is the perfect medium to get their target audience.

"The millennial age range, it's very much instant gratification, we want it now and we want to do something now! So why not give the information right now,” Kretz said.

The department is recruiting people ranging in age from 21 to 44 with a four year degrees. It's also accepting lateral transfers -- meaning officers with experience, but no degree.

Perez said the use of social media gives the department and prospective candidates the perfect platform to interact.

"In this day and age, with the technology being in the forefront of just about any career that you're going to pursue, law-enforcement is not any different,” Perez said.