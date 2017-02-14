Valentine's Day a big moment for Skyline HS floral design students

Floral design students set the bar high this Valentine's Day at Dallas ISD’s Skyline High School -- and they delivered.

Valentine's Day is the busiest test for students of this unique program.

Senior Natalie Reyna was designing carnations into a heart on Tuesday. She’s already working for a floral design center.

"They're giving me a lot of opportunity right now, that's what I like about it,” Reyna said.

But it’s not just Valentine’s Day -- these students believe flowers are perfect for any occasion.

"If I make an arrangement, I really like it,” said senior Marissa Garcia. “I would love to receive those flowers myself. Because who wouldn't want a bunch of flowers given to them?”

The future is vibrant and rosy for the students and it all starts with basics.

"The flowers are cut at a 45 degree angle approximately so they don't stick to the bottom of the vase, those small things they learn as they're going through -- they don't even realize they're learning it,” said Shawn Coyle, floral design instructor.

The students also had Valentine’s Day flower sales – orders for about 40 dozen and another 15 orders for half-dozen bunches.

Senior Clarrisa Lopez thinks she knows why.

"It’s like you're giving the arrangement a touch of you.”