SWAT officers and Dallas police have surrounded a home after a suspect barricaded himself in South Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the standoff in the 2700 block of Lenway Street began around 3 p.m. Officers were trying to serve a warrant when someone inside the home began firing shots at officers.

Gang Unit officers are also at the scene. Nearby roads have been shut down as police continue the standoff.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

No officers were injured.