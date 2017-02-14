Dallas announces new coalition to battle homelessness

The City of Dallas announced an interagency coalition to help tackle homelessness on Tuesday.

It's called the Dallas Area Partnership to Prevent and End Homelessness and was established based on recommendations from the City's Commission on Homelessness, which worked to close Tent City.

“There's nothing that you're doing out there to help people that you can't have some skin in the game to help the homeless fight,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The partnership will include a 23-member community advisory group, of which three members must be currently or formerly homeless.

It will work with multiple organizations to come up with permanent housing solutions and to provide mental and physical help for the homeless.