Security added at Seagoville HS after threatening emails

Dallas ISD and the city of Dallas police are investigating threatening emails sent to staff at Seagoville High School.

Additional security was at the school Tuesday while police try to track down the person responsible. A letter went home to parents Monday giving them some information about what was going on and why they are seeing more officers here on campus. But police say there's only so much they can say right now.

Police say the threats were made over the weekend via email. They would not say more about the nature of the threats or who may be the focus but did say they have a very good idea of who the person is and they are working to track them down.

Some parents said they are hearing it’s a former employee, but police are not saying much about the person's identity.

A letter sent to parents said, “Dallas ISD police and the school administration are investigating an incident where members of our staff received inappropriate messages over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, we requested additional support from district law enforcement, which included an increased police presence at school today.”

The extra police presence will continue as long as police deem it necessary.

Police say if and when this person is caught, he or she will likely face charges but would not be specific about what those charges might be.