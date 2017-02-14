Man dies after vehicle falls into Hood County creek

- A Grandbury man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash that was likely weather-related.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said first responders pulled 26-year-old Cody James Sayer’s body from the Contrary Creek in the Indian Harbor neighborhood.

His vehicle went off the road at Chisholm Trail and Cosage Court around 4:20 a.m. He wasn’t able to escape before it went under water.

Sayer’s vehicle was the only one involved in the accident. The sheriff’s office suspects the overnight rain was a factor in the crash, but it is still investigating.

Sayer’s body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.