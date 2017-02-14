Dallas creates partnership to help homeless

- The city of Dallas announced a formal group to help end and prevent homelessness.

The Dallas Area Partnership was established based on recommendations from the city’s Commission on Homelessness, which worked to close Tent City.

The partnership will include a 23-member community advisory group. Three of the members must be currently or formerly homeless.

It will also work with organizations like VA hospitals, the Dallas Housing Authority and the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas to come up with housing solutions and provide mental and physical help for the homeless.