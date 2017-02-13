Mesquite teacher's aide sentenced to 6 months in federal prison

The Mesquite teacher's aide the district says faked cancer and accepted donations and a used car has been sentenced to six months in federal prison in a different case.

Kevin Mabone pleaded guilty to misappropriating government money while he worked for the job corps in West Virginia and Florida.

Mesquite police have charged Mabone with theft for accepting the donations from students and educators in January.

Mesquite ISD said he made up the story about having to take time off from work for cancer treatment when he really needed the time off for court appearances in his federal case.

On top of prison time, Mabone will also have to pay back almost $7,000.

Mesquite police said they will deal with Mabone’s charges after he finishes his federal sentence.