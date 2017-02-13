North Dallas couple tortured during home invasion robbery News North Dallas couple tortured during home invasion robbery A North Dallas woman is still hospitalized after she and her husband were tortured for two-and-a-half hours during a home invasion robbery.

The couple says the attackers pistol-whipped them, tied them up and even tased them while ransacking their home in search of cash. The couple says there were four masked men wearing all black. They were all armed and demanded $40,000 in cash.

The man, still shaken, asked FOX 4 not to show his face or use his name. He explained how the four gunmen got into his home around 2 a.m. Friday. He says the gunmen ransacked the house, yelling and demanding to know where they kept the safe.

He said the gunmen used shoelaces to tie up the hands and feet of him and his wife, pistol-whipped them repeatedly and shocked them several times with a stun gun. His wrists still bear the mark of an electrode.

“They told my wife if he doesn't want to give you the money and all the jewelry, he say he cut off the fingers,” he recalled.

The man said his attackers spoke Spanish. Their demands were reminiscent of how business is often conducted in his native El Salvador, a country he left in 1989 because of the violence. In the U.S., he became a successful owner of a trucking company that he operates from his home.

“This is why I run away from my country,” he said,” And this happens in this country — unbelievable.”

After hours of torture, he was finally able to untie himself and call the police and his nephew.

Ronnie Gonzalez says he's grateful his aunt and uncle escaped with their lives and wants justice for the people who tortured them in their own home.

“We try to be good people. We try to be the best that we can,” Gonzalez said. “But even so, I just can't believe that there's just so much hate out there.”

The gunmen got away with $5,000 in cash, two pistols, an AR-15 and tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry, including the woman's wedding ring.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.