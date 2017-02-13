Man pleads guilty for deadly McKinney Avenue crash

- A North Texas man is entering a plea deal for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman as she stood on a sidewalk in Uptown Dallas.

Police said 34-year-old Emily Javadi’s car was hit from behind on McKinney Avenue two years ago as she was putting gym equipment in the back seat. She was thrown into a pole and later died from her injuries.

Police documents show Travis Elwell of Mesquite admitted to having two Jack Daniels and Cokes in the hours before the crash. The arresting officer said he had bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

He was driving "at a high rate of speed" and failed to notice Javadi's parked car ahead of him, police said.

Elwell will formally plead guilty Monday to intoxication manslaughter and will be sentenced.