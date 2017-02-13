Man in bullet-riddled car dies at Dallas ER

- Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who drove himself to the hospital after being shot.

Someone called 911 around 4 a.m. Monday to report hearing gunfire northwest of Downtown Dallas. Responding officers found shell casings on the street in front of V-Live Club on Empire Central.

Witnesses told officers a man was firing at a car that took off.

Not long after that, a man in a bullet-riddled car showed up at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He was treated in the ER, but did not survive.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Police said they are still trying to determine motive for the shooting and did not release a description of the suspect.